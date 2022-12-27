Randolph Joseph ‘Randy’ Maupin
Randolph Joseph “Randy” Maupin, 87, of McGaheysville, Va., passed away Dec. 19, 2022, at Sentara RMH. Randy was born June 26, 1935, in Free Union, Va. He was the eldest son of the late Thomas Randolph Maupin and Hattie Virginia Via Maupin.
Randy was a graduate of Meriwether Lewis High School in Albemarle County and Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech), with a BS in General Agriculture.
He was united in marriage Jan. 16, 1960, to Charlotte Wade Maupin, who survives. He is also survived by two children, Timothy Wade Maupin (Mary Anne) and Dawn Maupin Cockerham (Daryl), both of Rockingham, Va.; five grandchildren, Ryan Wade Maupin (Kelly), Erin Maupin Forbes (Andrew), Tyler Thomas Cockerham (Amanda), Brady Douglas Cockerham, and Sarah Anne Maupin; two great-grandchildren and sister-in-law, Judy Williams Maupin. He was preceded in death by his brother, Curtis Ray Maupin.
Randy served his country in the United States Army. He was employed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Soil and Water Conservation Service for 35 years in multiple roles as a Soil Scientist and District Conservationist. He served locally on the Soil and Water Conservation District Board, as Master of Boy Scout Troop 40, Past President of the McGaheysville Ruritan Club, Sentara RMH Volunteer and Life Member of SRMH Auxiliary. He was a member of Masonic Lodge No. 27 having served as Past Master, Trustee and Past Guardian of the Masonic Order of Job’s Daughters.
He was an active member of Asbury United Methodist Church for 60 years, serving as Past Chairman of the Administrative Board and currently as an usher and member of the Francis Asbury Sunday School Class.
A memorial service was held Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church in Harrisonburg. Interment was private at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the McGaheysville Ruritan Club, c/o Becky Lane, Treasurer, P.O. Box 202, McGaheysville, VA 22840.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.