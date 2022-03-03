Ray Edward Pence, 92, a lifelong resident of Shenandoah, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
He was born Oct. 29, 1929, in Shenandoah and was a son of the late Jack E. and Helen E. Comer Pence.
Ray was a lifetime member of Newport Church of the Brethren and was a founding lifetime member of the Shenandoah Rescue Squad. He also served in the U.S. National Guard.
He owned and operated the Phillips 66 gas station in Shenandoah over 40 years ago; he enjoyed detailing cars and loved spending time with his family and his grandchildren.
On Aug. 8, 1951, he married the former Betty Ann Sigler, who survives.
He is also survived by his children, Ray Lee Pence (Diana), Patsy Moses (Alex) and Pam Cubbage (Derrick); grandchildren, Susie, Aaron, Nikki, Darren, Lorie, Jesica, Tommy, J.R., and Austin; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Sonny Pence; a sister, Shirley Shifflett; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Jimmy and Junior; and a sister, Frances.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Newport Church of the Brethren.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, March 4, at the church with Pastor Duane Painter and Pastor Kent Bennett officiating. Burial will be in Newport Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shenandoah Fire Department, 201 Pennsylvania Ave., Shenandoah, VA 22849.
Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseykygerfuneralhome.com.
