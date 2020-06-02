Ray ‘Jim’ Junior Parker
Ray “Jim” Junior Parker, 88, of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his home. Ray was born in Needmore, W.Va., Feb. 3, 1932, a son of the late Ada Ellen (Hammon) and Harvey R. Parker.
He retired from Whitesel Brothers Farm Bureau where he worked as a mechanic. He had also worked for Edom Engines and Stroehman Bread Company. He had also retired after more than 21 years of service in the U.S. Air Force with the rank of SMSGT and was awarded two Bronze Stars.
On July 24, 1956, he was united in marriage to Irene (Cline) Parker, who survives.
Ray is also survived by daughters, Donna Walker and husband, Dan, of Dayton, and Brenda Jo Parker of Rockingham; a son, Chuck Parker of Roanoke; brother, Donald Parker and wife, Norma, of Baker, W.Va.; grandchildren, Jessica Walker, Benjamin Walker, Rachel Parker and Kathryn Parker.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Jerlene Armentrout, Helen Whetzel and June Combs; brothers, Floyd Parker, Dorman Parker, and Nick Parker.
Burial will be private St. Jacob’s Spaders Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridgewater Baptist Church, P.O. Box 333, Bridgewater, VA 22812 and/or Sentara RMH Hospice, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
