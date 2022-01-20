Raymond Coolidge Ratcliff, 77, a resident of Singers Glen, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Choice Health of Greene.
Mr. Ratcliff was born Aug. 5, 1944, in Upper Tract, W.Va., and was a son of the late Virgil and Eliza Ayers Ratcliff.
He served in the United States Army spending his active time in Germany working in communications. He was a top rifleman during that time. He retired after 47 years from Eck Electrical Supply Company in 2014. He was a member of the Rion-Bowman VFW Post 632 and Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church.
He was a loving husband of 40 years to Imogene Wolford Ratcliff, whom he married on May 9, 1982.
Also surviving are his children, Ralph Pennington and wife, Judy, of Broadway, Donnie Pennington and wife, Brenda, of Quicksburg, Eva Jean Moubray and husband, Dale, of Harrisonburg, Jerry W. Pennington and wife, Gail, of Weyers Cave and Janice Shipe and husband, Charlie, of Mathias, W.Va.; grandchildren, Tim Pennington and wife, Cindy, Chris Tinnell and wife, Banita, Travis Emerson and wife, Jenia, Davey Tinnell and wife, Kim, and Samantha Tinnell Shipe and husband, Eric; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He was the last surviving member of his family.
Dr. Seth Normington will conduct a graveside service Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Greenmount Cemetery.
There will be no viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to assist the family with burial expenses, McMullen Funeral Home, 5784 Greenmount Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
