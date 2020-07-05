Raymond Francis Smith, 70, of Broadway, died July 4, 2020, at his residence. He was born Dec. 12, 1949, in Mobile, Ala., and was a son of the late O.C. and Josephine Odom Smith.
He was a store manager for Air Gas Inc. Ray was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Broadway Volunteer Fire Department and the Vietnam Veterans Association. He was an avid golfer and a fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide. He was affectionately known as “Uncle Ray.”
He is survived by his wife, the former Zondra Runion. Also surviving are a a son, Dwayne Smith and wife, Misty, of Tampa, Fla.; a stepdaughter, Andrea Fulk and husband, Jason, of Broadway; a stepson, Barry Thompson of Omaha, Neb.; two brothers, Anthony Smith (Patricia) of Orange Beach, Ala., and Billy Smith (Alan), of Mobile, Ala.; a sister, Brenda Bowman (Ralph) of Mobile, Ala.; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at the Broadway Volunteer Fire Department at a later date. His wishes were to be cremated. There will not be any services at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 271, Broadway, VA 22815 or the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
