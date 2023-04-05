Raymond Gary Simmons
Raymond Gary Simmons, 74, of Timberville, Va., passed away April 3, 2023, at Sentara RMH of Harrisonburg. He was born June 8, 1948, in Brandywine, W.Va. to the surviving Raymond Simmons and the late Juanita Dickenson Miller.
He worked for Tyson Food hauling feed and previously drove a truck for Mountain Milk and Rockingham Construction. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and boating.
He is survived by brothers, Donnie and wife, Carolyn, of Franklin, W.Va., and Daniel and wife, Donna, of Harrisonburg, Va.; niece, Cathy Simmons Bennett and husband, Rick, of Brandywine, W.Va.; and companion of 45 years, Marie Stroop of Timberville.
Pastor Victor Norris will conduct a funeral service Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway, Va. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandywine, W.Va. The family will meet after the service at the cemetery at 1:30 p.m.
The family will receive friends at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway, Va. Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Friends may view and sign a register book beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Memorial contributions may be made to any of the following: Mt. Olivet Church of the Brethren, P.O. Box 534, Timberville, VA 22853 or Timberville Fire Department, P.O. Box 101, Timberville, VA 22853.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.Grandlefuneralhome.com.
