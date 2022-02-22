Retired Master Sgt., USAF, Paul Ronald O’Sullivan, 86, of Shenandoah, passed away Feb. 19, 2022.
He was born May 21, 1935, in Washington, D.C., and was the son of the late Herman E. and Vada G. Judd Sullivan. He was the youngest of seven children.
Paul served in the U.S. Air Force for more than 24 years; 14 years in Electronics Maintenance and 10 as First Sergeant; he retired as Master Sgt. in February 1978. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, coin collecting, camping, traveling and a good cigar.
He was a lifetime member of the Veteran’s Administration and National Rifle Association and a member of Massanutten Bear Hunter’s Hunt Club, Page Amateur Radio Club and the Junior Order.
He is survived by his children, Timothy Sullivan of Lincoln, Neb., Patrick Sullivan of Shenandoah, Kevin O’Sullivan of Elkton, Colleen Young (Andrew) of Canby, Ore., and Joan Sullivan of Lincoln, Neb.; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Anne S. O’Laker of Shenandoah; stepchildren, Pete Wysong, Kathy Madison and Michael Dovel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two wives, Dorothy A. Durr O’Sullivan and Martha L. Sutherland O’Sullivan; and a companion, Julia Stanulis.
Honoring his wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no services.
Lindsey Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah is handling arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseykygerfuneralhome.com.
