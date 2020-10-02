Reuel Hulvey Tusing
Reuel Hulvey Tusing, 99, of Broadway, died Sept. 29, 2020, at his residence. He was born June 29, 1921, in Broadway and was the son of the late William Henry and Stella Agnus Hulvey Tusing.
Reuel worked for many years as a service technician for Hulvey’s Oil Co. in Broadway. He was a WWII veteran, a member of the Chimney Rock VFW Post 9660 in Broadway and a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church near Broadway.
On March 8, 1941, he married the former Ola Virginia Seiver, who preceded him in death on Nov. 12, 2015.
Surviving are a daughter, Patricia Hawkins and husband, Lewis, of Harrisonburg; son, Dale Tusing and companion, Susan McDonaldson Harris, of Elkton; grandchildren, Shelia McDonaldson and husband, Kenny, Scott Hawkins and wife, Mary, Michael Tusing, Tammy Tusing and Brittany Hensley; seven great-grandchildren; three great- great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Nancy Tusing of Rockingham and Neva Burley of Columbia, S.C.; numerous nieces and nephews; and caregiver, Patty Cullers of Timberville.
He was preceded in death by a son, Ronnie Tusing; daughter, Emily Tusing Biller; and daughter-in-law, Helen Tusing.
Pastor Nathanael Kelley will conduct a graveside service 2:00 p.m. Friday at Mountain Grove Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Fulks Run where social distancing and masks are encouraged.
There will be no viewing or services at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
