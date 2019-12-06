Richard “Dick” Phillippi, 70, of Harrisonburg, Va., died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in the comfort of his home. He was born Jan. 24, 1949, in Mount Pleasant, Pa., son of the late Maxine Whipkey Snyder and stepson of the late Emerson D. Snyder.
Dick lived a life of service. During the Vietnam War, he saw combat as an engineer in the 4th Infantry Division of the Army. When he returned home to Pennsylvania, he was an active member of many organizations, including the Hecla and Bridgeport Sportsmen Clubs. Dick and his family moved to Harrisonburg in 1986 to manage Rockingham Motel, capitalizing on his excellent carpentry and electrical skills. Those skills later came in handy when Dick became the maintenance supervisor at the Bridgewater Retirement Village, where he went above and beyond caring for all the residents. As a father, he shared his outdoor-sports knowledge with his son’s local Scout groups, teaching them about fishing and wood lore, a passion that also contributed to his daughter’s eventual career in marine biology and conservation.
Though leukemia forced Dick into early retirement in 2002, his illness didn’t diminish his love of life or his desire to help others. He could be found volunteering at People Helping People, an ecumenical organization that provides support to people in crisis, every Monday; regularly attending services and working the sound equipment at Sunrise Church of the Brethren; promoting Chapter 1061 of the Vietnam Veterans of America and other groups of which he was a lifetime member, including Disabled American Veterans and Veterans of Foreign Wars; and teaching woodcarving classes. Dick was a talented and generous artisan, giving away more woodcarvings than he ever sold.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Cathy Phillippi; his brother, R. Lee Snyder; and his father, Carl Phillippi.
He is survived by his wife, Judith Phillippi; his daughter, Aimee Phillippi, her husband, Mick Womersley, and granddaughter, Edana Womersley, all of Jackson, Maine; his son, Matt Phillippi and wife, Erin, of Harrisonburg, Va.; and his brother, Joseph Snyder of Mt. Pleasant, Pa.
A memorial service for Dick will be held on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Sunrise Church of the Brethren with the Rev. Richard Wehrle and Dr. J.D. Glick officiating. If guests have one of Dick’s woodcarvings at home, please bring one to the service to share and pay tribute to his memory.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to People Helping People by mail at 281 E. Market St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Lindsey Funeral Homes and Crematory in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
