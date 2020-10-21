Aug. 8, 1946-Oct. 18, 2020
Richard Burke went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Oct. 18, 2020, holding the hand of the love of his life, Joyce!
Richard was born on Aug. 8, 1946, in ”Little” Washington, Va. He attended Luray High School where he graduated in 1966. After high school, he joined the United States Marine Corp. Soon after enlisting, he was deployed to Vietnam, where he served two tours of duty from 1967-1969. After his return from Vietnam on the night of Dec. 31, 1969, he met the love of his life, Joyce H. Burke. They were joined in marriage July 4, 1970, and were inseparable for the rest of his life.
Richard worked at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray, Va. for more than 30 years, where he was able to witness to, joke with and terrorize every doctor, nurse, staff members and patients; which he loved every moment! Always meeting everyone with a kind word, a smile and a song.
Richard is survived by his wife, Joyce Burke of Luray; son, Allen Burke of Broadway; daughter, Marcy Parlett and husband, Phillip, of Luray. Also, seven grandchildren who meant the world to him, Will Parlett, Jillian Parlett, Hayden Parlett, Jaidyn Parlett, Addalyn Burke, Bryleigh Burke and Calyn Burke. Also surviving are brother, James Burke and sister, Joan Moyer. He was preceded in death by parents, Wood and Rena Burke, and sister, Denise Good.
Richard was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, church activities and traveling with his soulmate, Joyce.
Family will receive friends and family on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, 6 to 8 p.m. at Bradley Funeral Home in Luray, Va.
The funeral will be Thursday, Oct. 22, at 10 a.m. at Bradley Funeral Home followed by graveside service at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Luray and followed by lunch at Stanley Volunteer Fire Dept. on Main Street in Stanley, Va.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mill Creek Bible Church, 4903 Mill Creek Road, Luray, VA 22835 or Stanley Volunteer Rescue Squad.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.