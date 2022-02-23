Richard Bruce Pariseault, 73, of Bridgewater, passed away Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at his home. He was born in Hartford, Conn., on Aug. 13, 1948, and was a son of the late Adrian Pariseault and Dorothy (Lefebvre) Pariseault Case.
Richard retired in 2012 as the waste water & refrigeration management supervisor at Perdue in Bridgewater after 15 years of service. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus, where he received the 4th degree. Richard served his country in the U.S. Navy where he received the National Defense Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal and first and second award for Period Ending 710814 and 750814.
He was united in marriage on Aug. 6, 1979, to Teresa Gail (Green) Pariseault.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children, Andrea Ames and husband, Christopher, of Cape Coral, Fla., Adrian Pariseault of Elkton, Dorothy "Dottie" Pariseault-Dull and husband, Jeremy, of Dayton and Richard "Richie" Pariseault and wife, Casey, of Waynesboro; his sister, Jacqueline Pariseault of New York and sister-in-law, Jackie Pariseault of The Villages, Fla. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Emily (Kai) Pariseault-Dull, Caleb Dull, David Dull, Zakarrie Bruce Ames, Jabari Ames, Jazzmyn Ames, Draven Ames, Mason Pariseault, Jameson Pariseault and Jacob Pariseault; and special family member, Keith Kennedy.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald "Don" Pariseault.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, with Father Silvio Kaberia officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or Camp Still Meadows, 11992 Hollar School Road, Linville, VA 22834.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.