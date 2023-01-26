Richard "Dick" Alvin Webster Holsinger, 87, a life resident of Harrisonburg, passed away on Jan. 24, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Holsinger was born July 11, 1935, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was the son of the late Linden "Bill" Franklin Holsinger and Sarah Catherine Virginia (Webster) Holsinger.
One of five children, Richard was raised in the restaurant business in downtown Harrisonburg. It was at Fiddles Restaurant where he learned the value of hard work at the age of 9. His childhood included many trips to D.C. with his dad to watch the Washington Redskins play at the old Griffith Stadium. As an athletic young man, Richard played five years of football for Harrisonburg High School and was named captain. His love of poetry grew over the years and resulted in several of his own poems being published. Known to his family as his pen name "Umlukluk." Richard enjoyed fishing, hunting, especially in Wyoming with his Army buddies and cooking requested favorite dishes for his family and friends. During his retirement years, he enjoyed following the stock market.
He graduated from Harrisonburg High School and Bridgewater College where he majored in Biology. Richard served in the U.S. Army and retired from Nielsen Construction Company after 47 years serving as Project Manager and a member of the Board of Directors. He was a life member of Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks No. 450 and Harrisonburg Hose Company No. 4.
On March 4, 1955, he married Virginia "Ginny" (Derrow), who survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Lisa Holsinger-Thomas (Tommy) of Rockingham, Va., and DeAna Flowers (Steve) of Greensboro, N.C.; son, Linden Holsinger (Mandy) of Staunton, Va.; brother, Lanny W. Holsinger (Shirley) Singers Glen, Va.; brother-in-law, Clifford Morris of Harrisonburg, Va. and numerous nieces and nephews.
Also surviving are grandchildren, Tyler Thomas (Amanda), Shea Cummings (Nick), Avenlea Howard (Stephen), Jadin Thomas, Micaela Flowers, John Flowers, Afton Holsinger; great-grandchildren, Knox Thomas, Crew Thomas, Violet Howard, Cal Cummings, Greyson Foley and Mayson Foley.
Beside his parents, Mr. Holsinger was preceded in death by a brother, Linden "Billy" Holsinger Jr. and wife, Reva (Miller); sisters, June Raye Williams and husband, Billy and Betty "Perk" Morris; nephew, Lanny Steven Holsinger; and niece, Linda Sue Wood.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jim Logan officiating. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Salvation Army, 185 Ashby Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Harrisonburg Lodge No.450, 482 South Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.