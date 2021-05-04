Richard Dunn Patton, 74, of Harrisonburg, passed away April 30, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Mr. Patton was born Feb. 17, 1947, in Tennessee, and was a son of the late John Sanford and Elizabeth Hoskins Patton. Mr. Patton grew up in Atlanta, Ga., and served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He received two Master’s Degrees in Forestry and Education. He was a member of the Peoples Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America as a Boy Scout, Troop Leader and Assistant Troop Leader for 66 years. He loved to travel, go camping and bicycling. He retired after over 30 years with the U.S. Forestry Service.
On May 26, 1986, he married Diane (Tyler) Patton, who survives. Also surviving are a son, Ian Patton of Harrisonburg; a daughter, Sarah Witt and husband, Chris, of Richmond; brothers, Sandy Patton and wife, Carol, Robbie Patton, all of Atlanta, and Jerry Patton and wife, Jane, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and a granddaughter on the way, Arya Hope Witt.
Pastor Richard Forsythe and Pastor Jay Hanger will conduct a graveside service at 2 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
The family will receive friends 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Online condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
