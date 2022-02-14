Richard Eugene Knupp, 75, of Bridgewater, passed away Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at his home.
He was born in New Market on Feb. 3, 1947, and was a son of the late William "Bill" and Alice Irene (Gochenour) Knupp.
Richard attended Broadway High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam, where he was a crew chief on a med evac helicopter. Richard retired from Houff Transportation. He was a member of Garber's Church of the Brethren, where he enjoyed doing many things for the church, He was a life member of Myers Hodges VFW Post No. 8644, where he was a past commander, a member of the Dayton American Legion Post No. 27, and the Disabled American Veterans.
He was united in marriage on Oct. 18, 1987, to Anne (Dasher) Knupp of Bridgewater.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a daughter, Christal Davis and husband, Nick, of Rockingham; a son, Carroll "Bubb" Knupp; stepson, Greg Nesselrodt and wife, Christal, of Elkton; and a sister, Deborah Whetzel and husband, Rick, of Timberville. He is also survived by a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by four brothers, Raymond Knupp, Roger Knupp, Gary Knupp and Rick Knupp.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Johnson Funeral Service Chapel in Bridgewater with The Rev. Ken Dolen and Pastor Walt Crull officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with military rites by the Dayton American Legion Post No. 27. Veterans please wear your veterans caps.
Friends may call at Johnson Funeral Service on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and the family will receive friends on Friday from 1:00 p.m. until the service time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Living Waters Freedom Initiative, "LWFI", PO Box 1932, Harrisonburg, VA 22801. This aids veterans with assistance in their time of need.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
