Richard Joseph Kunz, 78, of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Kunz was born, May 9, 1942, in Pittsburgh, Pa., and was the son of the late Joseph and Theresa Gallick Kunz. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sherry Ann (Mauzer) Kunz, who passed away Jan. 25, 2014.
Richard was a United States Navy Veteran and later worked in advanced research at Dunham-Bush. He founded Kunz Appliance and was honored to serve the clients for over 50 years. Richard deeply appreciated all of the relationships with customers that were established throughout the years. He instructed electrical and refrigeration at Massanutten Vo-Tech School for foour years. He enjoyed fishing and shooting and was a member of the Massanutten Hunt Club and VFW Rion-Bowman Post 632.
Surviving are his sons, Joseph Kunz and wife, Christy, and Erich Kunz and wife, Donna, all of Elkton; brother, Regis Kunz and wife, Marilyn, of California; nephew, Bryan Kunz; nieces, Lisa Kunz and Allison Kunz, all of California; six grandchildren, Gary Shifflett, Shantell Shifflett, Brandon Kunz, Alysha Fogerty, Paige Kunz and Michael Kunz and seven great-grandchildren, Kaleb Breeden, Isaac Breeden, Xavier Lambert, Royalty Jackson, Major Jackson, Liam Kunz and Tyrone Kunz.
Services will be private.
The family would like to thank First Choice Hospice and CareFree Home Health for their dedicated care.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
