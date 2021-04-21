Richard ‘Kelley’ Good
Richard “Kelley” Good, 93, of Broadway, Va., died April 19, 2021, at his residence. He was born Oct. 4, 1927, at Mouth of Seneca, W.Va., to the late William H. and Eva Miley Good.
Kelley attended elementary school at Seneca Rocks. After the family moved to Timberville in 1939, he attended Timber Ridge and Orebaugh School. He graduated from Timberville High School in 1946.
He worked at Hill Top Hatchery, a job he loved very much, for 22 years. He also worked many other jobs throughout his lifetime. He drove for Mick’s Disposal and H.R.S. until his retirement in 1989. Kelley was a member of First United Methodist Church. He liked to hunt small game and deer and enjoyed time in hunt camp. Kelley was very fond of the outdoors and loved to fish with family and friends especially his grandchildren. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed giving his produce to friends.
Kelley was called to service of his country on Dec. 31, 1948 and separated from his duty on Dec. 24, 1949. He was assigned to Japan.
Surviving are his second wife, Edith Henson Good, whom he married Oct. 5, 1957; sons, Nelson D. Good and wife, Judy, and Blair M. Good; two grandsons, Chad D. Good and wife, Regina, and Cory Good; two granddaughters, Allyson Good and Kelley Good; two great-grandsons, Mason Barber and Levi Good; and one sister, June Harpine of Timberville.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Thelma Grace Turner Good; infant daughter, Sharon Kay Good; brothers, Elmer, Dale, Russell “Bud”, Hugh Good; and sisters, Mae Kile and Joy Miller.
The Rev. Dan Purdon will conduct a graveside service 2:00 p.m. Friday at the Timberville Cemetery in Timberville.
Friends may view and sign the guestbook Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Per CDC guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required at the funeral home and cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 24, Broadway, VA 22815 or the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
