Richard Kenneth Higgs, 86, of Keezletown, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Bridgewater Home.
Mr. Higgs was born Nov. 25, 1936, in Rockingham County and was the son of the late Pete Zirkle Higgs and Helen Phillips.
He grew up in Keezletown and proudly served our country in the United States Air Force from 1956 to 1960. He was a member of the Keezletown United Methodist Church and enjoyed playing golf and softball. He loved to square dance with his wife and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He worked at Valley Blox for a number of years and retired as owner/operator of Exterior Distributors. He was a devoted husband, an amazing dad, granddad and great-granddad.
On June 25, 1956, he married Faynetta (Higgins) Higgs, who survives. Also surviving are sons, Richard (Rick) Higgs and wife, Lindy, and Chad Higgs and wife, Michelle; daughters, Rhonda Mongold and husband, Rick, and Lori Hitt and husband, Brian; siblings, Dale Phillips, Betty Foley, and Kitty Poteat; grandchildren, Lauren Coceano, Justin Hitt, Dillon Mongold, April Higgs, and Amber Higgs, as well as great-grandchildren, Zander, Kesslyn, William, Hudson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ann Smith, and numerous other siblings.
A celebration of life will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg with the Rev. Joel Robinette officiating. Burial will be private. The casket will remain closed.
The family would like to thank the many caregivers that allowed him to stay in his home and the staff at Bridgewater Home for the care he received there as a resident.
Memorial gifts may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.