Richard Lee “Dick” Souder, 71, of Timberville, passed away Aug. 21, 2023. His battle with cancer over the last few years showed his courage in facing life’s challenges with a smile. He came out a hero and stayed strong until the end.
Dick was born May 5, 1952, in Harrisonburg to the late Gordon and Tressie Souder.
He graduated from Broadway High School in 1971. During his high school career, he was an all-district defensive nose guard on the football team. He was a 3-year letterman in football and track.
Following high school, Dick joined the U.S. Army and served honorably from 1971 to 1974. His training schools in the Army included custom and basic German language, cold weather training, prefire school, explosive and demolition courses and race relations instructions. He was stationed in Germany for a period of time. His rank was SP4.
Dick was very active in the Boy Scouts where he earned numerous awards. He became an eagle scout in 1971. When he returned home from the Army he became a scout leader and led Troop 124. His accomplishments include Arrow of Light, God & Country Award, OA Ordeal, OA Brotherhood, Wood Badge, Outstanding Scouter Award, and District of Merit Award. In 1987 he received the Presidential Scoutmaster Award.
Dick met and married the love of his life Sharon on a blind date in 1977. They were married 15 months after and raised four children. He joined Kennametal in New Market in 1974 as a production worker and was quickly promoted to Production Supervisor. He was a poultry farmer as well.
Dick was preceded in death by his loving parents, Gordon and Tressie Souder.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Souder of 42 years; daughters, Angela and husband, Todd McClure, and Kristin and husband, Adam Gravitt; sons, Shannon and wife, Shawna Souder and Richard and wife, Angeline Souder; brothers, Don Souder and Gary Souder and nine grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. in the fellowship hall at Mountain Valley United Methodist Church.
Pastor J.O. Phillips will lead a Celebration of Life service Saturday, Aug. 26, at 11:00 a.m. at Mountain Valley United Methodist Church. A light lunch will follow the service in the church fellowship hall.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
