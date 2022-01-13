Richard Lee Estep Sr., 72, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Nov. 5, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
He was born July 2, 1949, in Mount Jackson, Va., the son of the late Norman and Elizabeth (Thomas) Estep.
He served in the United States Army in Vietnam from 1968-1971. He was a hot rod enthusiast and often attended local car shows.
He is survived by his son, Richard Lee “Rick” Estep Jr. and his wife, Kristin, of Harrisonburg; two granddaughters, Riley and Abigail Estep; and two brothers, Charles Estep of Harrisonburg and Melvin Estep of Bridgewater.
A private ceremony is planned for a later date.
Family and friends are encouraged to share their condolences and memories online in the guest book at www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com.
