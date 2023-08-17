Richard Lee Estep, 84, of Quicksburg died Aug. 15, 2023, at Life Care Center in New Market. He was born Aug. 16, 1938, and was the son of the late Paul E. and C. Catherine Estep.
Richard was a graduate of New Market High School and served in the U.S. Army as an Army Specialist at Fort Belvoir, Va. He was a truck driver most of his work life driving for Harrisonburg Fruit and Canning Company and Wilson Trucking. He was also a member of Solomon’s Lutheran Church.
Surviving are his daughter, Barbara Reedy; son, Steve Estep and wife, Amanda; grandsons, Brent Hill, Weston Estep and wife, Kaylee, Chris Reedy and Zach Reedy and great-granddaughter, Gracelyn Hill.
Along with his parents, Richard was preceded in death by sisters, Margie Howdyshell, Mary Ann Andes and Louise Showman and granddaughter, Kaylee Reedy.
The family will receive friends Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson. The funeral will be held at Solomon’s Lutheran Church Saturday, Aug. 19, at 3:00 p.m. Pastor Steve Wood will officiate. The burial will follow the service.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mount Jackson.
Online condolences may be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
