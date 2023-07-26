Richard Lee Evans, 58, of Timberville, passed away at his home Saturday, July 15, 2023, after a long illness. Richard was born July 16, 1964, to the late William and Beverly S. Evans.
He served in the United States Army and most recently was employed at CDI in Harrisonburg, Va.
He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Evans of Timberville; granddaughter, Abigail Todd of Timberville; two sisters, Karen Cupp and husband, Gayle Cupp Jr., and Tammy Torkelson of Bridgewater. He is also survived by his life partner, Michelle Puckett and her son, Timothy Davis Goodloe. He had numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffery Shifflett.
He will be cremated and a memorial service will be held July 29 at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity United Church of Christ (UCC) in Timberville, Va.
Arrangements have been entrusted to A Better Cremation in Fishersville.
