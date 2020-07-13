Richard Lee Heishman
Richard Lee Heishman, 70, of Lost City, W.Va., passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at UVA Medical Center, Charlottesville, Va. Born Jan. 30, 1950, in Winchester, Va., he was the son of the late Melvin Heishman and Gatha Garrett Heishman Souder.
Richard started farming at a young age as a poultry farmer. Farming with his Granddaddy Garrett was the most memorable days of his youth. After graduation from Mathias High School, he worked as a carpenter building houses. He worked for Columbia Gas 22 years as a welder. During that time he was drafted and served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He furthered his welding career by joining Local 798 Pipeliners of Tulsa, Okla. He retired in 2016 after 46 years of welding saying “I’m not retired. I’m just getting started.” A farmer from a young age to dying on a tractor, doing what he loved, taking care of “The Old Road Farm,” farming was always his passion and lifelong dream for his years after retirement.
He was a member of Valley Baptist Church and Moorefield Masonic Lodge No. 29 AF&AM. He was also a Shriner.
He is survived by his best friend, soulmate and loving wife of 23 years, Patricia “Patty” Cowan Heishman; a daughter, Jennifer Heishman Haviland (Jeremy) of Criders, Va.; four sons, Aaron Heishman of Bethesda, Md., Patrick Cowan (Lauren) of Barton, Md., Andrew Cowan (Katie) of Frostburg, Md., Benjamin Cowan (Erin) of LaVale, Md., and grandchildren, Jessie and Julia Haviland, who already loved farming like their grandad and Pap’s future little hay makers, Emett, Scott, Mason, Bradley, Bentley and Easton. He is also survived by too many special friends and coworkers to list. Many have said that they have learned so much from him since he was a wealth of knowledge and loved history and he never met a stranger.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Baker, W.Va., with Pastor Dale Smith officiating. Interment will be in Old Road Farm Cemetery, Lost City, W.Va.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance and wear a face mask in order to comply with COVID-19 regulations.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Valley Baptist Church, 9349 State Road 259, Mathias, WV 26812.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
