Richard Leon Custer
Richard Leon Custer, 90, a resident of Hinton, passed away peacefully at Sentara RMH on Jan. 30, 2021. Mr. Custer was born Nov. 19, 1930, in Hinton and was a son of the late Dewey William and Zona Virginia Dare Turner Custer.
He served four years in the Air Force as a Radar Controller at Eglin Air Force Base located in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., and was later stationed in Alaska near the St. Lawrence Islands. He served for 36 years as Postmaster at Hinton and Mount Solon. He was the Postmaster at Hinton for 32 years and at Mount Solon for four years.
On June 15, 1951, 10:00 a.m. at the Asbury Methodist Church in Harrisonburg, he married the former Janet Marie Pitsenbarger, who survives. The Rev. Landrum performed the ceremony. Wedding guests included B.R. and Ethel Pitsenbarger, Helen Pitsenbarger and Nelson and Elaine Harter. They met at Ed’s Park in Rawley Springs, Va., when Janet moved from her home in Deer Run, W.Va. to attend the RN Nursing Program at Rockingham Memorial Hospital. At that time, Richard was a driver for Custer’s Produce owned by Harry and Libby Custer. They have been members of Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church in Hinton since 1954. Richard served as Sunday School Superintendent, Church Treasurer, Certified Lay Speaker for the Harrisonburg District, President of the Harrisonburg District of the United Methodist Men’s Group, Board of Trustees and the Masons.
In 1954, the couple moved to Hinton where they opened a convenience store called Custer’s Corner and sold Texaco Products. It is now called, The Hinton Market. Six months later, Richard was appointed as Postmaster of the Hinton Post Office. In 1983, Richard in partnership with C.L. Custer, opened C&C Motor Sales Inc.
Richard, along with Sonny Henkel, was instrumental in starting the Weekday Religious Education Annual Benefit Auction. In his free time, he enjoyed writing poetry.
Also surviving are two children, Kathy Custer of Rockingham and Amy Custer McAvoy and husband, Tim, of Hinton; three grandchildren, Tyler McAvoy, Rebecca Claytor and Caitlin McAvoy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Turner Udell Custer, and his sister, Elaine Custer Harter Zirkle.
Pastor and son-in-law, Tim McAvoy and Pastor Wendell “Sonny” Henkel will conduct a graveside service at the Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church Cemetery in Hinton on Friday, Feb. 5, at 11 a.m.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater between 10:00 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4, to sign the guest book and pay their respects. Due to the current COVID restrictions, the family will not be present. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.
Cards may be sent to Janet Custer, P.O. Box 1, Hinton, VA 22831.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church, 422 Hinton Road, Dayton, VA 22821 or Weekday Religious Education, P.O. Box 835, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Johnson Funeral Service, Bridgewater, is in charge of arrangements.
The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord: and he delighteth in his ways. Psalm 37:23
Our Church
written by Richard L. Custer
I am but a building
Of brick wood and stone
But if you are lonely
Please call me your home.
For some I just stand
By the side of the road
But for some I am life
And will share in their load.
I can be your rock
And make you stand tall
But if you can’t share
I am nothing at all.
