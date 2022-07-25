Richard Oliver Young, age 100, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community.
Born to Benjamin and Alice (Austin) Young of Rapides Parish, La., Richard enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the outbreak of WWII, serving aboard the USS Worden where he survived the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor as well as the battles of Midway, Coral Sea and Guadalcanal, and the invasion of Sicily.
After an honorable discharge from the Navy, he met Madge Mixon at Louisiana State University, where he graduated with a bachelor's and master's degree in math. In 1957, he enrolled at Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary in Austin, Texas. He later earned his Doctor of Ministry degree at Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary. Dr. Young served churches in Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas before finishing at Harvey Browne Presbyterian Church in Louisville, Ky. He and Madge retired to Virginia, where he served several Presbyterian churches in the Shenandoah Presbytery, including the Mossy Creek, Timber Ridge, Franklin, Ruddle, and Glen Kirk churches.
Richard was preceded in death by Madge, his wife of more than 70 years. He is survived by his children, Dr. Rich Young Jr. (Barbara), Jean Young Kilby (Bill), Sally Young, and Greg Young (Annie), along with his six grandchildren, Dr. Christina Kilby, Dr. Paul Stoddard, Marie Lunde, Sarah Daffron, Ian Young, and Madeleine Young, as well as 12 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
The Young family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at VMRC for their attention and care.
Memorials may be made to Massanetta Springs Camp and Conference Center.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
