Richard Owen Miller, 85, of Elkton, passed away June 22, 2021, at Willow Estates. He was born May 31, 1936, in Shenandoah to the late Basil Earl Miller and Susie Comer Miller.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Steven Miller; brothers, Earl Miller and James “Jimmy” A. Miller; and his beloved cat, “Prissy.”
Richard was a graduate of Shenandoah High School and was a member of the 1954 Shenandoah High School Basketball Team that won the State Championship. He was a cost estimator and supervisor for 38 years before retiring with Wayne Manufacturing, and a member of the St. Stephens and the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church.
He served in the U.S. Army Company C and National Guard for six years. He was an avid Redskin and Nationals fan and loved riding his tractor, gardening and collecting toy trains.
On Oct. 25, 1958, he married Shirley Lee Shifflett Miller, who survives. Also surviving are his sons, Richard Owen Miller Jr. and wife, Robin, and Timothy Lee Miller and wife, Rhonda; brother, William E. (Bill) Miller and wife, Karen; sister, Joan C. Floyd; grandchildren, Timothy L. Miller II, Lydia K. Miller, Jacob O. Miller and Shirley L. Miller; and sisters-in-law, Jane Miller and Norma Miller.
A funeral service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at St. Stephens and the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Rocky Bar with The Rev. Laura Minnich Lockey officiating. Burial to follow at Rest Haven Cemetery in Shenandoah.
The family will receive friends Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Memorial gifts may be sent to the St. Stephens and the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
