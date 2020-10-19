Richard "Rick" Allen Miller, 73, of Bridgewater, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Augusta Health.
Rick was born in Harrisonburg on June 26, 1947, a son of the late Florence Elizabeth (Zoffinger) and Wilson "Red" Miller.
He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harrisonburg and retired from May Supply. He had served a year in Vietnam while a Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force.
On Aug. 19, 1970, he was united in marriage to Mary (Counts) Miller, who survives.
Rick is also survived by two sisters, Sue M. Hoover and husband, Carroll, of Penn Laird, and Betsy M. Brownlee and husband, Mark, of Nellysford, Va.; and brother, Donald L. Miller of Harrisonburg.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, to sign the guest register. The family will be present between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Please dress casual.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA, PO Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
