Richard Silas Smith, 82, of McGaheysville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, due to injuries from an automobile accident.
Mr. Smith was born in Dry Fork, W.Va., on Oct. 21, 1939, and was the son of the late Paul William Smith Sr. and Mamie Pennington Smith. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly F. Smith; siblings, Paul William Smith Jr., Roy Smith and Helen Arbogast; and two beloved rescue wolves, Harley and Shasta.
Richard served our country in the United States Army. Following his service, he was employed at Walker Manufacturing for 20 years where he later retired in the mid 80s as a supervisor. He attended Bowdon Pentecostal Church in West Virginia. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, working on cars and rescuing wolves in the Shenandoah Valley.
Richard married his wife, Erma Lee Smith, who preceded him in death in July 2009.
Richard is survived by a daughter, Millie S. Pappas and companion, Michael Breeden; grandchildren, Katerina Pappas, Samantha Dawn Brumfield; siblings, Peggy Smith, Jessie Pratt and husband, Joe, Stanley Smith, Ruth Kline and husband, Frank, Mary Parkenson, Dean Smith and wife, Judy, Kathy Black and husband, Dolan, Gary Smith and wife, Rhonda, who was like a sister; special nephew, who was like a son, Chris Smith; great-grandson, Kalani Madden, Melody Hammer, who was like a daughter; and canine companion, Bella.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Jimmy Kite, Steven Holsinger and Dalton Kimble officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Division of Nephrology Department at University of Virginia by mail to: University of Virginia, P.O. Box 37963, Boone, IA 50037 or online at www.givecampus.com/campaigns/20649/donations/new in Richard Smith’s memory.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.