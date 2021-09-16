Richard Thomas Brown, 93, of Rockingham, died Sept. 12, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center after a struggle with SARS-CoV-2.
He was born in Elliston, Va., on Feb. 8, 1928, one of seven children to the late Baxter Brown and Phoebe Hundley Brown. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased in death by his wife of 52 years, Gerrie Lawless Brown; sisters, Jane Brown Burrus, Virginia Brown, Nancy Brown Kimbro, and Patricia Brown Powell; and one brother, John Hundley Brown.
Dick graduated from Montvale High School in 1945 and entered the United States Marine Corps. He served as PFC in Parris Island, S.C., Camp Lejeune, N.C., and Camp Pendleton, Calif., from 1945-1946, and then enrolled at Washington & Lee University, where he was a member of the Sigma Zeta National Science & Mathematics Honor Society. Upon graduation from W&L in 1950, he continued his service as a Marine from 1948-1952, serving active duty at Camp Lejeune in 1950-1951. After his military service, he entered pharmacy school at the Medical College of Virginia, was a member of the Rho Chi Pharmacy Honor Society, and earned a B.S. in Pharmacy in 1955.
After graduation, he began his pharmacy career at Wampler’s Pharmacy in Martinsville, Va., meeting Gerrie there in 1960. They were married in 1961 and moved to the Shenandoah Valley in 1962, settling in Elkton, Va., where he opened Brown’s Pharmacy in May of that year. The Brown’s Pharmacy soda fountain was a favorite local gathering place for so many years. He became known as “Dr. Brown,” to many who frequented the drugstore, and he found his purpose in caring for the community he grew to love. He expanded the business to open Parkview Pharmacy in 1976, and Harrisonburg Pharmacy in 1987, before retiring in 1997.
Dick was a lifelong learner, a voracious reader, an enthusiastic vegetable gardener, and he loved to travel. He was physically active his entire life, and in retirement he found time to play golf as often as possible. He participated in several Earth Watch expeditions, where he could combine his desire to travel with his love of science. He and Gerrie enjoyed traveling together over the years, and they had a particular fondness for the Southwest United States. Later in his life, annual trips to the Outer Banks of North Carolina with his children and grandchildren were a highlight for him. He was an avid sports fan his entire life, and as their Papa, a faithful spectator for both grandchildren’s athletic events and performances.
Dick was a former member of the Elkton Lions Club, a Master Mason with the Elkton Lodge No. 74 A.F.& A.M., and a thirty-five-year member of the Rotary Club of Harrisonburg. Well into his mid-eighties, he devoted many volunteer hours to the pharmacy at the Harrisonburg Rockingham Free Clinic. He was also a member of First Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg, and a former member of Elkton Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon and an elder.
After Gerrie passed away, Dick moved to Sunnyside Retirement Communities in 2017, where he resided in The Highlands. He embraced his life there, meeting so many new people, and gaining new friends. He was always a very competitive card player, and in recent years, it made him happy to play as many bridge games as he could fit into his schedule.
He is survived by three daughters, Ann B. Siciliano and husband, Mark, Betsy B. Kennedy and husband, Dan, all of Harrisonburg, and Jane M. Brown of Bridgewater; two grandchildren, John Siciliano and wife, Raven, of McGaheysville, and Maggie Siciliano of New York, N.Y.; one sister, Sally Brown Cline of Graham, N.C.; and 14 nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy be made in his memory to First Presbyterian Church, 17 Court Square, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or for the Sunnyside Fellowship Fund, 600 University Boulevard, Suite L, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
A Service of Witness to the Resurrection in celebration of Dick’s life will be held at First Presbyterian Church on Saturday, Sept. 25, at two o’clock by the Rev. Jon Heeringa. The family requests that face masks be worn in the church sanctuary. His burial will be private. The family will receive friends following the memorial service.
