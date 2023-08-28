Ricky Joe Lucas Sr., 66, of Elkton, Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Aug. 25, 2023. Born Feb. 6, 1957, in Luray, Va., he was the son of the late Lion Sylvester and Oneida Carrie Meadows Lucas.
On May 5, 1985, he married Tammy Louise Stanley, who preceded him in death Nov. 9, 2015. He was also preceded in death by a son, Robert Lucas.
Rick served our country in the United States Marine Corps. His working career was with the Virginia Department of Corrections from where he retired. He continued his career serving others at Sunnyside Retirement Community. Most recently he enjoyed his seasonal job with the Shenandoah National Park where he felt at home in the Blue Ridge Mountains. He was a member of Shenandoah Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Surviving are a son, R.J. Lucas Jr.; two daughters, Whitney McAlister and husband, Travis, and Ethel Butler and husband, Robert; his fiancée, Vickie Dean; a brother, Wayne Lucas and wife, Donna, and their daughter, Deborah Moomaw; three grandchildren, Wesley Butler, Courtney Butler and Wrenley McAlister, who enjoyed spending time with her Pappy on his farm. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Shenandoah Pentecostal Holiness Church in Shenandoah with Pastors Jim Kite, Larry Sullivan and Carter Dean officiating. Interment will follow at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shenandoah Pentecostal Holiness Church or Shenandoah Assembly of God Church.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.