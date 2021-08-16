Ricky Lee Sudduth, 66, of Grottoes, died Aug. 13, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. He was born Aug. 3, 1955, in Corpus Cristi, Texas, and was a son of the late Luther Winston and Marline Peacock Fisher Sudduth.
He had worked at Cargill. He was a U.S. Army Veteran.
On Sept. 16, 1994, he married the former Anita Jean Simmons, who survives.
Also surviving are four children, April Burns and husband, Troy, of Harrisonburg, Randal Davis and wife, Kathy, of Timberville, Jennifer Davis and husband, Adam, of New Market and Crystal Davis and fiancé, Steve Wright, of Staunton; three sisters, Tammy Smith and husband, Steve, of Weyers Cave, Prudence Fisher of Waynesboro and Vivian Lessard of California; one brother, Gilbert Burris of California; seven grandchildren and five great- grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son, Benjamin Sudduth; a grandson, Carson Smith; a brother, William Fisher; and a sister, Paulina Sudduth.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 21, at 1:00 p.m. at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. If attending the service and unvaccinated, please wear a mask.
His body was cremated. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
