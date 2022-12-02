Ricky Lynn Cave, 68, of Broadway, passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 30, 2022, after a long battle with lung cancer. Rick lived a vivacious life surrounded by lots of friends and family.
He was born Feb. 15, 1954, in Harrisonburg and was a son of Betty Baker Funkhouser of Rockingham, Va., and the late John Franklin “Snit” Cave.
Rick served in the Army from 1972-1978 as a diesel mechanic. He retired from Cave’s Trucking in 1999.
On May 24, 1975, he married his loving wife, formerly Jane Bohn, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Tiffany Campbell and husband, Alex, of Greenville; a son, Joshua Cave and wife, Hollie, of Harrisonburg; six grandchildren he loved greatly, Abigail, Kate and Jack Campbell of Greenville and Abigayle, Samantha and Josephine Cave of Harrisonburg; his stepfather, Turner Funkhouser of Rockingham; two brothers, Bruce Cave and wife, Sandra, of Broadway and Michael Cave and wife, Becky, of Singers Glen; nephew, Chris Cave of Broadway; great-nephews, Hunter Cave and Blake Sager, both of Broadway; great-niece, Brooklyn Davidson of Harrisonburg; and beloved best friend, Felicia Sager-Altland and husband, Daniel, of Broadway. He leaves behind numerous friends and family.
Rick is preceded in death by a brother, Duke Cave; a sister, Theresa Bowman; nephew, Chadrick Cave; and dog, Chaos.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. The casket will be closed.
The Rev. Eduardo Carillo and Pastor Sandra Cave will conduct a funeral service 2:00 p.m. Sunday At Mountain Valley United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815 to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
