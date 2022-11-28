Ricky W. Morris of Roanoke, Va., passed peacefully surrounded by close friends, family and medical staff on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, and went to be with his Lord at the age of 51 years.
Ricky was born Jan. 24, 1971, to the late Jerry F. Morris and surviving loving mother, Becky Morris. He is also survived by his beautiful 15-year-old daughter, Skylar Morris, who was his life; his sister, Tracy Gunn and husband, Alec, of Waynesboro, Va.; two nephews, Joshua and Jordan Wittig; and one great-niece, Avery Wittig.
Ricky was an alumnus of Harrisonburg High School in Virginia, Class of 1989. Sgt. Ricky W. Morris faithfully served his country four years in the United States Marine Corps from 1989 to 1993 and was awarded the Marine Good Conduct Medal. He also sacrificed his life for others during the Persian Gulf War, Operation Desert Storm in 1990, where he was awarded the Persian Gulf War, National Defense, Kuwait Liberation, Bahrain Liberation, and the SW Asian Service medals.
Ricky attended Shenandoah Baptist Church in Roanoke, Va., and was very passionate about his faith, including participation in multiple Bible study groups. He enjoyed everything Texas football, coaching, fishing and spending time at the lake house and the beach. His greatest treasure was his daughter, Skylar (Rizzy No. 15), including their passion together in the game of volleyball. Ricky was Skylar’s anchor and she his grounding rod. Ricky also was a father figure and mentor to many kids and a great friend in the community where he lived.
Visitation with the family and close friends will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Shenandoah Baptist Church located on 6520 Williamson Road, Roanoke, VA 24019 and a memorial service will follow at 6:15 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in honor of Ricky W. Morris to Freedom Alliance, a charitable organization that he and his father loved which provides college scholarships to the children of military heroes and rehabilitation services to combat veterans recovering from the wounds of war. Donations may be made in his honor at www.freedomalliance.org/donate or mailed to Freedom Alliance, 22570 Markey Court, Suite 240, Sterling, VA 20166, Attention: Memorial Gift in Honor of Ricky W. Morris. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting caringbridge.org/visit/rickmorris2.
Arrangements by Oakey’s Funeral Service, North Chapel, Roanoke, VA (540) 362-1237.
