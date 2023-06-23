Riley “Junior” Smith, 76, of Harrisonburg, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 19, 2023, at the Veterans Hospital in Martinsburg, W.Va. He was born Jan. 2, 1947, in Upper Tract, W.Va.
Junior proudly served our country, including three tours during the Vietnam War, where he earned several medals including the Bronze Star. During his civilian life he was a truck driver.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Riley E. Smith and Nellie Mae Smith (Turner); daughter, Samantha Smith; and brothers, Roy Edward Smith and Charles William Smith.
Junior is survived by his wife, Alicia M. Smith; daughter, Catherine; son, Joshua; grandson, Tristan Eppard; stepdaughters, Shirley Beavers, Brenda Thompson and Barbara Ciardullo; sisters, Macie Marie Dahmer, Mary Lea Hedrick, Thelma Mae Simmons, Anna Ruth Franks and Sandra Sue Chapman; brothers, Jimmy Bruce Smith, Johnny Allen Smith and Dennis Lynn Smith; as well as numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. Honorable mention for his stepgrandson, Daniel Farrell, who provided love and care over the many years.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Entombment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.