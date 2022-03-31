Robbie Jean Zirkle, 96, of Bridgewater, passed away at Bridgewater Retirement Home Saturday, March 26, 2022.
Robbie was born in New Market on Dec. 14, 1925, a daughter of the late Ethel Augusta (House) and Louis Harper Zirkle and grew up at the old Zirkledale farm located at the foothills of Massanutten mountain.
She served in the U.S. Air Force as a Nurse Anesthetist and retired at the rank of Lt. Col. Her tours of duty included Libya, Turkey, Alaska, Tripoli, Oklahoma City, Hill Air Force Base in Utah and in the Vietnam War. She was awarded numerous Meritorious Service Awards and the Vietnam Service Award. Her favorite tour of duty was in Arizona, where she and her fellow nurses vowed to retire together, which they did in the early 80s.
Robbie graduated from Rockingham Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Harrisonburg and Cincinnati General Hospital School of Anesthesia in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Robbie was an avid traveler and loved driving with a passion for speed. She acquired 30 cars over her lifetime, always moving up to the latest technology available. She also loved fishing and would spend time with nieces and nephews teaching them to fish at Smith Creek in New Market.
Her curiosity and sense of adventure was fulfilled in later years on the internet, watching everything from baby goats to woodsmen building their own homes off the grid. She was the go-to person for her friends, finding solutions to their questions and problems in various YouTube videos.
Robbie is survived by a sister, Louie Will, of New Market and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Louis Harold Zirkle and wife, Jean, Franklin Zirkle and wife, Penny, and Gordon Zirkle; sister, Frances Natalie Cadmus and husband, Bob; and brother-in-law, Jack Will.
Per her request, no services will be held.
Donations may be made to Sentara RMH Hahn Cancer Center, 2008 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
