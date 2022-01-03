Chaplain Robby Wray Burke Jr., 65, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Chaplain Burke was born Oct. 6, 1956, in Savannah, Ga., and was a son of Martha Jane Hutcheson Burke and the late Robby Wray Burke Sr.
He graduated from VMI in 1978 with a Bachelor's Degree in History, and then in1981, he received his Masters of Divinity from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He later graduated from James Madison University with a Master's degree in American History in 1991, and a teaching license in 2000. A proud graduate of VMI, he served in the United States Army as a Chaplain from 1983 until 1986. He pastored many churches and denominations for 40 years. Since 2009, he served as a prison chaplain. He was a member of Harrisonburg Baptist Church.
On Aug. 6, 1978, he married Karen Myers Burke, who survives.
Also surviving are his daughters, Erin Rae Burke Eye and husband, Josh, of Bridgewater and Leanne Elizabeth Burke of Richmond; mother, Martha Jane Hutcheson Burke; sister, Holly Burke Anderson and husband, Steve, of Savannah, Ga.; sister-in-law, Sabrina Burke; grandchildren, Ethan Burke, Liam Anderson, Brett Eye, Shelby Eye, Maddox Eye and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his father, Chaplain Burke was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Burke.
The Revs. Matt Winters, Eli Withers, and Randy Myers will conduct a memorial service Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Harrisonburg Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. The family request everyone wear masks.
The service may be viewed online at https://www.facebook.com/hbcalive/posts/10159907106396214.
At his request, the body was cremated and there will be no viewing or services at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Inside, 2828 Emerywood Parkway, Henrico, VA 23294 or to Kingsway Outreach, PO Box 2335, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
