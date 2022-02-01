Robert Anthony "Bob" Guzzi, 84, of Rockingham, passed away Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Bellaire at Stone Port.
He was born in Minneapolis, Minn., on Oct. 3, 1937, and was a son of the late Anthony Peter and Ruby Marie (Dechaine) Guzzi.
Bob served his country in the U.S. Navy. He retired from Dunham-Bush in 2002. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Bob loved golfing with his buddies, playing cards, traveling and cruises and going to the theater.
Bob was married twice, first to Donna K. Guzzi, who preceded him in death on June 13, 2007; he then married Diane Harris Guzzi on April 17, 2010.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are three sisters, Patricia Carpenter of Crossville, Tenn., Vicki Cook of Bridgewater and Toni Guzzi of Bridgewater; two stepdaughters, Cathy Phillips of Harrisonburg and Laura Pendleton of Arlington; a stepson, William "Billy" Harris of Fredericksburg; nieces and nephews he thought of as his grandchildren, Chrissy Hinton, Laurel Hinton, Zachary Hinton, Tyler Hinton, Scott Ausband, Gavin Ausband, Ruby Ausband and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Guzzi, and sister, Ruth Cashion.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harrisonburg with Father Salivio Carabria officiating.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Food Pantry, 154 N. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
