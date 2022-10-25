Robert (Bob) E. Bloomquist passed away peacefully at Otterbein Senior Life hospice on Oct. 16, 2022. He was born in East St. Louis, Ill., on Aug. 8, 1934, the third child of Eugene and Rose Bloomquist, brother to Doris Elaine Benz of St. Louis, Ill., and preceded in death by his other sister, Evelyn Irene Bresnahan.
Bob attended Southwestern Illinois University and Millikin University, graduating from Millikin in 1952. It was there that he met the love of his life, Sharon Lee McFadden, and they were married on Jan. 11, 1958. Bob and Sharon moved from Chicago to Fort Monroe, Va., where Bob did his two years in the U.S. Army and served in the 50th Army Band. The pair then returned to Chicago and Bob rejoined RR Donnelly and Sons Company where he worked for 36 years and retired in 1992 as a VP in Sales. While in Chicago, they had their two children, Diane Louis and Craig Robert. As a family they lived in Chicago and Westport, Conn. Upon retirement Bob and Sharon moved to Massanutten, Va. and in 2017 relocated to Lebanon, Ohio to be near their daughter where Sharon passed away later that year.
Throughout his life, Bob played a lot of golf, watched sports (specially the St Louis Cardinals), played his trumpet in The Sympathy Orchestra, sang in the church choir and was the Administration Council Chairman for the United Methodist church. Bob was also a very active member in the local Lions Club and held many leadership positions with the local, district and state levels. Bob and Sharon shared almost 60 loving years together and enjoyed extensive travel throughout the world. When he joined the Otterbein Senior Community, he again became active in the church and many other Otterbein committees. He was a member of the church choir, Men’s Choir and barbershop quartet, and enjoyed his 4th Floor Gallery gatherings, poker and cribbage club. Bob was a beloved member of the community and cared for those around him.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Diane Saulnier (Theodore Saulnier); son, Craig Bloomquist (Virginia Whilhelmy) and three grandsons, Christopher Saulnier, Benjamin Saulnier and Maxwell Bloomquist. He had many nephews and nieces along with their spouses that were a joy in his life. He will be missed by his immediate family and extended family, as well as the many friends he made over his lifetime. He loved the Lord, his family and his community.
A celebration of life will be held on Nov. 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. It will be held at Otterbein Lebanon in the Multi-purpose room. Those wishing to honor Bob’s life may consider a donation to Lions Club International at www.lionsclub.org.
