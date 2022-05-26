Robert “Bob”Edwin Driver of Broadway, Va., died at Shenandoah Terrace Primary Care in New Market on May 22, 2022.
Bob was born July 9, 1928, in the Tenth Legion area of Rockingham County to parents, Harry and Virginia Rhodes Driver.
He attended Tenth Legion Elementary School and Fairview Church of the Brethren before moving to Broadway with his family and attending Broadway High School (BHS) and Linville Creek Church of the Brethren.
After graduating from BHS in 1945, he enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps (USAAC) at the end of World War II. He served from 1946 to 1949 and was stationed in Guam until he was honorably discharged.
After leaving the Army Air Force, Bob attended Bridgewater College and graduated in 1953 with a B.S. in Business Administration. Later, he would attend the Banking School of the South at Louisiana State University.
After graduating from Bridgewater College, Bob began his working career as an administrator for the Boy Scouts of America, Stonewall Jackson Area Council. He held this role for several years before becoming an accountant at the CPA firm of Willett and Bosserman, after which he began his banking career at Harrisonburg Loan and Thrift. He moved to The First National Bank of Broadway in 1967, where he would spend the remainder of his working career. He retired in 1996 as president of BB&T Bank of Broadway.
On May 5, 1984, he married the former Jean Dove Gladwell. This new expanded family, Jean, two boys and two girls, became his greatest source of joy.
After retirement, Bob enjoyed international travel, trips to his mountain cabin, hunting, reading, gardening, and growing his roses. Bob’s greatest pleasure was time spent with family and especially his nine grandchildren.
Outside of family and work, Bob’s great passion was being a leader in the Boy Scouts of America. He became an active member of the scouting program in 1953 and quickly earned his Eagle Scout Award. He served as a Scout Master for over 50 years. Under his leadership, 60 young men reached the rank of Eagle Scout. Bob was a Vigil Member of the Order of the Arrow. He was recognized for remarkable leadership numerous times over his 50 years, including The Massanutten District Award of Merit, the Scoutmasters Key, National Eagle Scout Association Scout Master of the Year, and The Silver Beaver Award. Bob was also made a member of the James E. West Fellowship.
Bob was an active member the Broadway-Timberville Ruritan Club and the Brethren Disaster Relief Fund.
His wife of 38 years, Jean Gladwell Driver, survives.
Also surviving his sons, Robert E. Driver Jr., wife, Barbara and daughter, Rachel Talley and husband, Trevor; Jeffery H. Driver, wife, Terri and sons, Joshua Driver, wife Lia, and their children, Zahra, Kai and Zoë and Nicholas Driver; two stepdaughters, Terri Gladwell Miller, husband, Robbie, and their two children, Rebekah Stovall, husband, Bill, daughter, Diana, and Stephen Miller; Trudy Gladwell Burgess, husband, David and four daughters, Afton Carlson, husband, Matt, daughters, Elizabeth and Olivia, Antonia Chavarria and wife, Hayle, Hana Hermes, and Cati Hermes; two sisters, Nancy Haggert and Barbara Ann Baker; sisters-in law, Eileen Driver and Betty Driver; and numerous nephews and nieces.
He was preceded by Harry and Virginia Driver; brothers, James Driver and his wife, Wilma, Gene Driver, and Jack Driver; and brothers-in-law, Robert “Bob” Baker and Carl Haggert.
A Celebration of Life graveside service is planned for June 8, at 10:00 a.m. at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens near Harrisonburg, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Broadway Rescue Squad and/or Broadway Volunteer Fire Department.
The family would like to thank all the employees of Shenandoah Terrace for their love and care of “Poppie” over the last 3 and ½ years.
