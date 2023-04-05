Robert ‘Bob’ Ernest Gery
Robert “Bob” Ernest Gery, 67, of Grottoes, Va., passed away Friday, March 31, 2023.
He was born Nov. 20, 1955, and was a son of the late Ernest Gery and Joan (Hoffman) Bell and Robin Gery of Grottoes.
Bob retired from Dominion Power and was a member of Crosslink Community Church. He also owned and operated Bob’s Pet Shop for many years. He served in the Air Force.
On June 30, 1985, he was united in marriage to Sue (Simmons) Gery, who survives.
Bob is also survived by five children, Robert Gery and wife, Diane, Christopher Gery and wife, Healy, Chad Gery and wife, Jessica, Amy Payne, and Katie Gery; brothers, Richard Gery and wife, Katie, Ernest Gery, and Andy Gery; sister, JoAnn Williams and husband, James; eight grandchildren; special niece, Joy Krider, and several other nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Cheryl Heeke.
A service celebrating Robert’s life will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2023, at Crosslink Community Church with Pastor Michael Miller officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Augusta Health Cancer Center, 78 Medical Center Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at johnsonfs.com.
