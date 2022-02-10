Robert “Bob” Jefferson Butler Jr., of New Market, Va., passed away Feb. 9, 2022, after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born Nov. 2, 1936, in Clark County, Va. He was the son of the late Robert Jefferson Butler and Frances Butler Lake of Martinsburg, W.Va.
He served in the U.S. Navy and was assigned to the U.S. Naval Hospital at Camp Lejuene, N.C. Bob retired from Kawneer after 25 ½ years. He was a WVU fan and enjoyed his time at the Moose and Eagles lodge.
Bob is survived by his son, Craig J. Butler and wife, Angie; daughter, Roxann B. Kingree and husband, Eddie; and grandson, Bradley A. McKenzie and wife, Brooke.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Welch; and brother, Charles “Tommy” T. Butler.
His body was cremated, and per his wishes there will be no service.
A special thank you to New Market Police and Rescue.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.