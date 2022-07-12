Robert “Bob” Samuel Fulk, 68, of Fulks Run, died July 10, 2022, at his home. He died peacefully and fought a good fight after battling cancer for two years.
He was born May 15, 1954, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Maynard and Maida Reedy Fulk.
Bob began his career working in construction as a co-owner of B&R Construction along with Bradley Fulk. He was the owner of Fulk Farms, owner of Robert S. Fulk Contracting, and owner of Central Valley Truss. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed riding his horses. Bob was a member of Mountain Grove Church of the Brethren in Fulks Run. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas. Bob loved his family and was a strong, loving, caring and honest person to everyone.
On Dec. 23, 1972, he married the former Diane Moyer, who survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Travis Fulk and his significant other, Lindsey Lang; Travis’ son, Davy Fulk; Lindsey’s children, Hudson and Hayden Lang, and Josh Fulk and wife, Melissa, and their children, Katelyn Fulk, Emily Fulk and Allison Fulk, all of Fulks Run; and a brother, Richard Fulk and wife, Patsy, of Broadway.
Jerry Shiflet, Lane Turner, and Stanley Salyards will conduct a funeral service Thursday 11 a.m. at Mountain Grove Church of the Brethren. Burial will follow at Mountain Grove Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
