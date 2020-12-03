Robert “Bob” Thomas Kunowsky, 87, of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at White Birch Communities Assisted Living.
Mr. Kunowsky was born March 15, 1933, in Washington, D.C., and was the son of the late Charles Kunowsky and Mozelle Martin Kunowsky. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers and four sisters.
On March 17, 1956, he married Norma Faye Kunowsky, who also preceded him in death on April 14, 2006.
Bob served in the United States Navy during the Korean War on the USS Roosevelt. He worked with HVAC industry as a Steam Fitter and was a member of Steam Fitters Local 602 out of Bethesda, Md., since 1956. He moved to the Valley in 2004 in his retirement and enjoyed his lifelong passion of racing homing pigeons.
He is survived by his sons, Scott Kunowsky, Greg Kunowsky and wife, Christina, and Kevin Kunowsky and wife, Julie; grandchildren, Alexa, Jack, Grant, Kaitlin and Emily Kunowsky, as well as a sister, Alice Robins.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg with Pastor Wayne Wright officiating.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of White Birch and to Sentara Hospice Services for all of their care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
