Robert “Bobby” Franklin Comer, Jr., 71, of Shenandoah, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born July 11, 1948, in Page County, and was the son of the late Robert Franklin Comer, Sr. and Marie (Grimsley) Comer.
Bobby graduated from Page County High School in 1966 and then served in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War for two years. He retired from Industrial Fabrication in Staunton as an iron worker/truck driver and was employed at Shenandoah Machine Shop for a number of years. He enjoyed riding his Harley and was a member of the Assembly of God in Shenandoah.
He is survived by his fiancée, Patricia “Jane” Lam; sister, Susanne “Susie” Comer; two nieces, Denise Meadows and Vanessa Foreman and husband, Mike; great-nieces, Lyndsey Foreman and Natalie Foreman; great-nephew, Evan Rudolph, and his beloved dog, Buddy.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Assembly of God in Shenandoah.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Assembly of God in Shenandoah with the Pastor Carter Dean and Pastor Rick Robertson officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Lebanon Church Cemetery with Military Rites by the Dayton American Legion Post 27.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
