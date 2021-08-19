Robert Charles Luse, 91, of Mount Jackson, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at his home. Services will be private at a later date.
Mr. Luse was born March 2, 1930, in Mineola, N.Y., son of the late Theodore B. Luse and Elizabeth Roller Luse.
He was a graduate of Nichols College and a Navy veteran of the Korean War. He was a former owner of the Widow Kip’s Bed and Breakfast. He was a member of the Mt. Jackson United Methodist Church, Mt. Jackson Lions Club, Mt. Jackson Chamber of Commerce, Shenandoah Valley Chamber, Shenandoah County Tourism Council and the Bed and Breakfast of the Historic Shenandoah Valley.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Adele Luse, whom he married July 14, 1951; and a son, Robert C. Luse Jr.
He is survived by a daughter, Pamela and husband, Frank Pileski of Bridgewater; two sons, Gregory and wife, Donna Luse and Theodore and wife, Pam Luse, all of Richmond; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, Matthew and wife, Mandy Pileski, Hadleigh, Maggie and Latham; Michael and wife, Kayleigh Pileski and Charlotte; Kyle and wife, Kristin Pileski and Mason; Taylor Hardy and husband, Chandler and Anslee, Owen; Justin Luse and wife, Lisa and Zachary; Bryan Luse and wife, Hannah, Jonathan Luse and wife, Ashli, Kevin Luse and Hayden Luse.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Jackson United Methodist Church, P.O Box 27, Mount Jackson, VA 22842.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
