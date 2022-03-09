Robert Douglas McCall, 72, of McGaheysville, passed away March 8, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Mr. McCall was born May 9, 1949, in White Plains, N.Y., and was a son of the late Charles E. and Florence Coburn McCall.
He was a graduate of Loudon Valley High School and a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg. He served our country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He loved woodworking, gardening and camping with family. He loved to dance and enjoyed family gatherings, and cherished his grandkids. He retired as a supervisor at Sentara RMH Wellness Center in December of 2014.
On Oct. 27, 1973, he married Laura (Miller) McCall, his loving wife of 48 years, who survives. Also surviving are sons, Jason McCall and wife, Lesley, of Bridgewater, Kurtis McCall and wife, Wendy, of Millersville, Md., and Jonathan McCall of Penn Laird; brothers, Charles McCall Jr. and wife, Mary, of Knoxville, Md., Thomas Henry “Hank” McCall and wife, Jane, of Edinburg and James A. McCall of Burkittsville, Md.; a sister, Martha McCall of Burkittsville, Md.; grandchildren, Isaac McCall, Jackson McCall, Analeigh McCall, John “Patrick” McCall, Blake McCall and Mila McCall; and a host of family and friends. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Bruce J. Himes.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A Celebration of Robert's life will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg with The Rev. Tim Frost officiating.
Memorial gifts may be made to Sentara Hospice, 871 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Suite 203, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
