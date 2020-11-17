Robert Edward Lee Good
Robert Edward Lee Good, 86, of New Market, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Woods Chapel Independent Bible Church in New Market. Pastor Glen Turner and Doug Gochenour will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery in New Market.
Mr. Good was born June 27, 1934, in New Market, son of the late Michael Ray Good and Emma Ruelett Hopewell Good. He was a 1954 graduate of New Market High School and an Army veteran. He was a farmer and retired after 16 years from Broadway Metal and continued welding on his own after retirement. He was a member of Woods Chapel, a lay speaker for the Church of the Brethren, and a member of the Gideons. He was preceded in death by his wife, Edith Mae Good, and two sisters, Ida M. Cline and Imogene Wilson.
He is survived by three daughters, Rita Lin and husband, Timothy, of New Market, Judy Drury and husband, William, of Fulks Run, and Jeannie Cassarino and husband, Michael, of Huntersville, N.C.; son, Robert L. Good of Virginia; brother, John M. Good of New Market; four grandchildren, Timothy Lin Jr., Robert Lin, Stephanie Wilson and Nicholas Cassarino, and one great-granddaughter, Sofia Lin.
Pallbearers will be Timothy Lin Jr., Nicholas Cassarino, Gregory Wilson, Charles Good, Robert Polk and Donnie Cline.
Honorary pallbearers will be Nathan Beall, Boyd Lutz, and Bill May.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc.
