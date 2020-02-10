Robert Ethel Wimer
Robert Ethel Wimer, 90, of Mount Crawford, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
He was born Dec. 11, 1929, in Snowy Mountain, W.Va., to the late Cam and Euthel Helmick Wimer. He is preceded in death by a brother, Jack Wimer; two sisters, Betty Redifer and Carol Sue Roadcap; and first wife, Frankie Lam.
Robert attended Circleville School, then Franklin High School. At 17, he moved to the Mount Crawford area and began working at Dupont. In 1947, he joined the Marines and served for nine years, leaving in 1956 after serving two tours in Korea. After his service to our country, he went to Chicago and began working for a Ford dealership and Sears. In 1961, he moved back to Harrisonburg as he continued working for Sears. He opened Wimer’s Buy & Sale in the mid-’60s. He retired from HRRS, Mount Crawford plant in 1992. After he retired, he drove for Custom Delivery for 18 years and also had an appliance sales and repair business in Mount Crawford until 2017.
In 1977, he married Karen Kelley Wimer, who survives. He is also survived by three sons, Chuck Wimer and his wife, Pat, of Clover Hill, Robbie Wimer of Harrisonburg, Larry Riggs; four daughters, Dianna Chandler and her husband, Bob, of Bridgewater, Dillina Stickley and her husband, Bob, of Bridgewater, Stormy Fauls and her husband, Randy, Myra Crawford and her husband, Curtis; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Curtis Crawford officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m prior to the service. Interment will be in the spring in Snowy Mountain, W.Va.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.