Robert Eugene Garber
Robert Eugene Garber, 97, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Garber was born April 17, 1926, in Shenandoah County and was the son of the late Robert Lee and Mattie Pence Garber.
He served in the United States Army during WWII. He worked at Smith’s Transfer, from which he retired in 1988 and was also a paid Fire Fighter for the City of Harrisonburg for 10 years. He was a member of the VFW No. 623 and the oldest lifetime member of Hose Company No. 4. He attended Linville United Methodist Church.
On July 1, 1944, he married Ruth Virginia Evans Garber, who passed away June 25, 2017.
Surviving are his children, Dave Garber and wife, Kay, and Linda Spencer; two grandchildren, Kristin Huffman and Michelle Spencer Feivor and husband, Daniel; and one great-grandchild, Elodie Feivor. The family wishes to offer a special thank you to his caregiver, Donna West.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Mike Spencer.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Costella Forney and Marlene Chandler officiating. Burial will be held privately. The family will receive friends following the service.
The casket will remain closed.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.