Robert Eugene Pratt
Robert Eugene Pratt, 74, of Broadway, Va., died March 24, 2020, at his residence. He was born Oct. 17, 1945, in Harman, W.Va., and was a son of the late Alfort W. and Virginia L. Davis Pratt.
Robert was an assistant superintendent for Virginia Department of Corrections for 30 years, working at Linville, Greenville, Augusta Correction and White Post. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran and member of Cedar Run Church of the Brethren near Broadway. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was a devoted husband and father to his three most beautiful daughters, as well as a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather. He cherished his time with family and friends.
On Dec. 17, 1966, he married the former Barbara Jean Lambert, who survives.
Also surviving are three daughters, Michelle Halterman and husband, Marvin, of Broadway, Jay Jordan and husband, Jason, of Mount Crawford and Rose Shifflett and husband, Jeff, of Elkton; one sister, Linda Nesselrodt and husband, Jarrett, of Harrisonburg; two brothers, Howard Pratt and wife, Jessie, of Broadway and Richard Pratt and wife, Alice, of Harrisonburg; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
One brother, Vernon Pratt, preceded him in death.
A private graveside service will be held at Cedar Run Church of the Brethren Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Friends may sign the guestbook at Grandle Funeral Home from noon until 8 p.m. today. The casket will be closed.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hahn Cancer Center at Sentara RMH, 2008 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
