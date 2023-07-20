Robert Franklin ‘Bob’ Ritchie
Robert Franklin “Bob” Ritchie, 81, a resident of New Market, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mr. Ritchie was born Jan. 19, 1942, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late George Washington and Annabelle Zigler Ritchie.
He served in the United States Army. He was employed as a truck driver for Rockingham Poultry, Wampler Longacre, Pilgrims, Specialty Haulers (Kenny McKenzie) and JKC Transport (J.J. Funk).
Surviving are his wife, Sharon Runion Ritchie; children, Bruce Ritchie and wife, Lisa, Tony Ritchie and wife, Christina, Jackie Mills, Bruce Mills and wife, Pam, Calvin Ray and wife, Julie; siblings, Jim Ritchie, Sam Ritchie, Helen Shifflett, Blanche Collins and husband, Randall, and Barbara Ritchie; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Ritchie was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Barb; and grandson, Wesley Mills.
Brother Randy Whetzel and Pastor Glen Turner will conduct a funeral service Friday, July 21, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Cedar Run Cemetery in Broadway with military rites by the Dayton American Legion Post 27.
The family will receive friends Thursday at McMullen Funeral Home from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
